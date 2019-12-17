Former St Helens half back Matty Smith looking forward to new challenge

Much travelled Matty Smith has penned a 12 month deal with Championship club Widnes Vikings.



The 32-year-old half back, who started his career with home-town club St Helens in 2006 and also had a loan spell at his new club, adds a wealth of experience to Tim Sheens’ squad, having made more than 200 appearances in Super League to date, lifting four major trophies and representing England.

Smith commented, "I'm excited to have signed for Widnes Vikings ahead of the the 2020 season, and I can't wait to get started.

"It's great to finally get a club sorted, and as soon as I spoke to Tim (Sheens) I wanted to sign here.

"I have been here before but I was a lot younger back then. At that point in my career, I just wanted to play regular rugby league and that wasn't happening at St Helens. Widnes gave me a chance to do that and I was really grateful at the time, coming over with the likes of Chris Dean and Steve Tyrer.

"I really enjoyed the three months I spent here at the back end of the 2008 season, now it feels like it's come around full circle and now I have a chance to finish my career with Widnes.

"It is an exciting squad and the way Tim wants the team to play really suits me, and hopefully that can bring out the best in me.

"Widnes is a big club, and although they're currently in the Championship I think the goal around the town and the club with the appointment of Tim is to eventually get back into Super League, and hopefully I can be a part of that.''

Smith, who also had spells with Wigan, Warrington, Catalans Dragons, Sheffield Eagles, and Celtic Crusaders, added:''Throughout my career I feel like I have always had a point to prove, and no matter where you play you always have a few doubters. I want to get back to enjoying my rugby again, and I think the way Tim wants to play will benefit me which will hopefully show in my performances on the pitch."

Jason Shaw, Chairman of Vikings Qids In, said: “Matty is another fantastic signing for our club and I am pleased once again to confirm that VIQI members played a critical part in his signing.

“Our members continue to support the club in the acquisition of players that we may otherwise not have been able to recruit, and it is this level of continued support that will help drive our club forward.

“The VIQI membership numbers need to remain healthy for us to continue to provide as much support as we can to our club. We are very keen to not only maintain the current level of membership but push on and drive further increases in membership level.

"I’m sure you will agree together we can do great things, if you are not currently in VIQI then I would urge you to consider signing up to help us sign more players of the calibre of Matty Smith, Logan Tomkins, Sam Wilde, Danny Craven, Jack Owens, to name a few.