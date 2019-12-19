Former St Helens half back Danny Richardson ready for new challenge with Castleford

Danny Richardson will be hoping to get his Super League career back on track in 2020.



The former St Helens scrum half seemed to have the rugby world at his feet after topping the points scoring charts in 2018 and also making the Dream Team.

But 12 months later - and after a season in which he only featured in Saints' colours 12 times - the 23-year-old finds himself at a new club where he will have a massive point to prove.

“Last season was a bit of a waste of time for myself, '' said Richardson, who was 'farmed out' to neighbours Leigh Centurions where he spent six matches on dual registration before joining Castleford on a three-year deal in October.

He added: ''I did not play many games and I didn't get much out of it but I will always take the positives.

''It has made me grow up a bit and realise who I really am. It is only going to help my going forward.

“When the opportunity came to join Castleford and the chance to play every week and to really improve as a player and play under head coach Darly Powell, I jumped at the chance.”

He will no doubt have already glanced through the fixtures and one particular date in question ... Sunday, March 15, when his old club visit the Mend-a-Hose Jungle.

Many fans were a little perplexed when Richardson was left out in the cold by coach Justin Holbrook but he justified his decision to pair Jonny Lomax and Theo Fages as the no.1 half back combination as Saints claimed the Super League crown and the League Leaders' Shield.