Former St Helens coach Daniel Anderson recalls 'awesome and down to earth place'

No one is awaiting the World Club Challenge more than Daniel Anderson who has had a foot in both camps.



The Sydney Roosters junior recruitment and academy manager was head coach at St Helens where he held the reins for four successful seasons from 2005 until 2008.

Anderson's coaching resume is undeniably impressive, from his stint with the New Zealand Warriors (2001-2004), which included a Grand Final appearance against the Roosters in 2002, to coaching the Parramatta Eels squad that mustered one of the most impressive comeback seasons in NRL history in 2009.

The most successful stint of his coaching career, however, was with St Helens, where Anderson holds nothing but positive and successful memories.

“I still have many fond memories of St Helens to this day," Anderson said.

“The footy was great, I had a fantastic squad and still hear from some of those guys every now and then.

“We were a cracking side and lucky enough to win everything there was -The Challenge Cup, Grand Final, Minor Premiership, World Club Challenge and the BBC Sports Team of the year."

The enjoyment of his time goes deeper than football though, which was evident when he brought up the in-between moments from his time in St Helens.

He was blessed with a superb football team, but it was about more than football when recalling his time at Knowsley Road.

“I loved living there, because it was a tough old town,'' said the Aussie.

“It was a coal mining, glass-making, rugby league town which had no more coal mining or glass-making.

“Our home stadium had a lot of character and we didn't lose too many games while I was there.It was an awesome and down to earth place.

“My family loved it, the kids were happy and we were a short distance from the stadium so I used to walk to our games.''

Anderson added: “I still haven’t been able to acquire the red cabbage and Lancashire pie that they used to do.

“Not that anyone would call that a delicacy, but it was a staple of that area.” .

Having coached in both the NRL and the Super League, Anderson noted that there was a key difference between the two competitions at the time.

During his time at St Helens, the Super League was attracting world class imports to the 12 team competition.

“The Super League was a tough and tight competition, and because of the exchange rates, we were getting top quality imports from the Southern Hemisphere and New Zealand.

“In my first year, I had Jamie Lyon, Jason Cayless, and Chris Flannery.

“Matt Gidley came in to replace Jamie when he went back to the NRL, we just had a wonderful squad.It was a really tasty competition.”

It would be understandable for Anderson to struggle to choose a team to barrack for on the night of the 2020 World Club Challenge, but he showed no hesitation in where his priorities are.

“First and foremost, I’m a Roosters man.

“I expect us to want to win the game and I know how seriously we're taking it.

“Everyone loves to win big games that has something attached to it, and that’s why the two best clubs of 2019 are going to go at it.

“I’ll enjoy watching it and I enjoy that connection, but I’ll be barracking for the Roosters.”