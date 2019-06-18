Former St Helens centre Martin Gleeson takes up role with Wasps RU

Former St Helens centre Martin Gleeson has become the second high-profile former rugby league player to switch codes in a week after agreeing a move to Wasps.



Gleeson will leave his role as assistant coach at Salford at the end of the month to become assistant attack coach of the Gallagher Premiership club in time for the 2019-20 season.

The announcement comes just a week after Gleeson's former Saints and Great Britain team-mate Sean Long quit his role as assistant coach with St Helens to join Harlequins.

The 39-year-old Gleeson played for Wigan, Huddersfield, St Helens, Warrington and Hull before joining Salford as a player in 2013 and making the transition to the club's coaching staff a year later.

Gleeson said: "I'm really grateful to Salford Red Devils for giving me the opportunity to finish my playing career and start my coaching career here.

"The club, the supporters and the players have been great during my time here and I feel the team this year is the best we've assembled.

"I feel it's the right time for me to go down a different path and pursue a different career."

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young, who played for Salford during his rugby league career, said: "We have operated with a smaller coaching team than most Premiership clubs for a while now.

"The plan was always to bolster it and I'm pleased to have found Martin, who is an exciting young coach.

"I believe he can really add to what we are trying to build here at Wasps.

"Martin has forged a very strong reputation as a quality coach within rugby league, having made a big impact with Salford.

"Our current coaches have done an excellent job. I'm really pleased with how they have developed in their first Premiership coaching roles, and with Martin coming on board I am really pleased with how our set-up is looking ahead of the new season."

Salford's director of rugby Ian Blease said: "The whole club would like to thank Gleese for his service, both as a player and on the coaching staff.

"He has been committed to the club throughout his time here and we wish him well in his future career.

"The search for his replacement has now started and we're accepting CVs from applicants who can help the team continue to move forward."