Former St Helens back Gary Wheeler leaves Toronto by mutual agreement

Toronto have parted company with one of the club's founder players.



Former St Helens utility back Gary Wheeler was among the first raft of signings made by the Canadian club ahead of their entry into League One in 2017 but it was announced on Tuesday that he has left by mutual agreement.

Wheeler missed out on selection for the club's promotion-winning Million Pound Game last October and has played in just two of the Wolfpack's first six matches in Super League.

The 30-year-old began his career with home-town club St Helens in 2008 and was a member of their 2011 Grand Final team before going on to play for Warrington.

Wheeler also represented England Knights in 2012.

His departure is expected to free up space on Toronto's salary cap as they seek to make a permanent move for former Catalans Dragons full-back Tony Gigot, who is currently playing as a trialist.

The club announced the re-signing of British Columbia-born centre or second rower Quinn Ngawati earlier on Tuesday but he will not count on the cap after they were given dispensation to sign Canadian players.