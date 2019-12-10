Former St Helens Academy forward Connor Dwyer joins Widnes

Former Saints Academy second rower Connor Dwyer has joined Championship neighbours Widnes Vikings following a successful trial.



Dwyer, 26,worked his way through the St Helens Academy before spending time on-loan with Barrow Raiders and Rochdale Hornets during the 2014 season.

He then moved to Swinton Lions where he featured 61 times and scored 16 tries between 2015 and 2017, stepping down to the amateur game due to work commitments.

While at Thatto Heath Crusaders, he gained representative honours as part of the England Community Lions side which took on New Zealand back in October.

Dwyer said: “It’s an honour to play for a huge club like Widnes with a great fan base and tradition.

“They have had some troubled times recently but have steadied themselves and are looking to build back up and move forward, so hopefully I can be a part of that.

“I did have another offer from a club in the Championship, but to have the chance to work under Tim Sheens was something I couldn’t turn down. I chose Widnes as I can learn so much from him, he has been there and done almost everything in the game.

“I am very excited about this move, I always felt I had left the game prematurely due to a job opportunity that I couldn’t turn down, but it was always in the back of my mind to play at this level. It’s a chance to test myself again as the Championship is a very tough league.

“I enjoyed three years at Swinton Lions, gaining promotion into the Championship and spending two solid years at that level where I improved as a player and matured a lot, so I owe them a lot.

“The NCL league is also a great standard too, so playing there hasn’t been easy. There are a lot of players signing now from that league who are more than capable of playing at this level.

“I have already heard stories about the fans from last year, especially about the semi-final against Leigh, and how good the fans were so I am looking forward to it. It’s always a big boost when you have a good following of fans.

“There is a good squad being built with some good young lads with lots of potential, and also some experienced lads at Championship and Super League level. If we all buy in this year I’m sure we will have a good 2020.

“I haven’t come here to just make up the numbers that’s for sure, I’ll give 100 per cent in every game and hopefully can pick up where I left off at Swinton by having the same standard of performances I was having.”