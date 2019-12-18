Former Saints ace Sia Soliola still 'the people's champion of Canberra'

Former Saints' idol Sia Soliola is still strutting his stuff at the Canberra Raiders.



Described on the Australian RL club's website as 'the people's champion of Canberra,' Soliola continued to lead by example on and off the pitch in 2019.

A leader and mentor to a lot of the club's younger players, he played a prominent role in the Raiders' pack in 2019.

The former New Zealand international became the club's first try scorer in 2019 after crossing the whitewash right on the stroke of half-time as the Raiders soared to a 21-0 win over the Gold Coast Titans at CBUS Super Stadium.

As well as his impressive on-field performances throughout the season, Soliola continued to put in plenty of hours back into the community away from the football field.

His kindness and generosity saw him awarded the Ken Stephen Medal for 2019 at the conclusion of this year's Grand Final in recognition of his many off-the-field achievements.

Soliola also achieved a special club milestone in round 19 when he made his 100th appearance for the club in a 30-18 win over the Penrith Panthers at Panthers Stadium.

In 2019, he averaged 97 running metres with 24 tackles a game. One of his most impressive performances came in the preliminary final against the South Sydney Rabbitohs where he made more than 39 tackles as the Raiders secured their first-ever Grand Final appearance in more than 25 years.

The fans' favourite made 117 appearances for St Helens and scoring 31 tries - one of which proved vital in the 14-6 Grand Final victory over Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford in 2014.

