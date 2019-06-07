Former Saints ace Jon Wilkin set to reach career milestone

Jon Wilkin will reach a memorable and magical milestone this weekend when he pulls on his Toronto Wolfpack shirt for the 15th time against Swinton Lions.



It will mark the 500th appearance of a trophy-ladened and versatile player's career, both domestically and on the international stage, in which he has made 424 appearances for St Helens (2003-2018) and 39 for his local club, Hull KR, between 2000 and 2002 before moving to Knowsley Road.

Add six Great Britain appearances (2006-2007) and 16 appearance for England (2004-205,2008-2009 and 2011-2012) to the total and it makes impressive reading.

Jon also skippered Saints towards the back end of his time at Langtree Park/Totally Wicked Stadium and he can take personal pride in what he has achieved, both as a top class operator and a great ambassador for the sport he loves off the field.

Wins in the Challenge Cup, Grand Final and World Club Challenge form part of his impressive CV, and I for one deem it a pleasure and privilege to have watched a large number of his games from a professional standing and just like Saints' red army of fans, he has given me moments to savour.

The 35-year-old Humberside-born lad is one of the more articulate players in the sport and I believe he will still have plenty to offer the 13-a-side code once he hangs up his boots.

When that will be, who knows ?