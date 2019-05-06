Fan Zone details revealed as countdown to Anfield Magic Weekend continues

Supporters heading to this year’s Dacia Magic Weekend at the iconic Anfield Stadium will be able to enjoy plenty of entertainment in the Fan Zone across the weekend.



Anfield Road will host the main fan area with a live stage hosted by Capital FM and Rugby AM with special guests and chances to win prizes from Betfred Super League partners. There’ll also be plenty of food and drink on offer all around the stadium.

If you’re heading to Anfield as a family, then the Anfield Road Family Park will offer plenty of fun activities, family entertainers as well as food and drink stalls.

Movember’s ManVan, in association with Rugby League Cares will be returning to Magic Weekend giving fans the opportunity to get a haircut, beard trim as well as get information about men’s mental and physical wellbeing.

Capital Liverpool will be entertaining fans throughout Dacia Magic Weekend as new entertainment partners of the event. Capital Liverpool’s Drive Time Host Graeme Smith, will entertain the fans with 3 sets each day, playing all the latest hits and interacting with the fans inside Anfield.

Capital will also have a feature inside the Fan Zone every hour for fans to enjoy. Listeners in the Fan Zone will have the chance to win some great prizes, as well as online in the run up to Dacia Magic Weekend.

Liverpool local, Graeme Smith said: “I’m really excited I have been asked to be involved with this year’s Magic Weekend at Anfield. I’ll be getting the party going before each game, so make sure you don’t miss out!”

Alex Simmons, Rugby AM said: “We are ecstatic to be part of Rugby League’s biggest party, Dacia Magic Weekend. The chance to host the Fan Zone at the iconic Anfield Stadium and bring the game together as fans of Super League enjoy the atmosphere and Rugby.

“I’m sure fans will be out in force and myself, Lois Forsell, Eloise Soheir and Paul Wood will host the main stage in partnership with Capital FM giving the fans exclusive video, music, games, chances to win great prizes as well as appearances from Super League stars both past and present across both days”.

Tickets for the Dacia Magic Weekend are on sale now starting at £25 for Adults and £12.50 for concessions.

Book a group of 15 or more tickets before May 20 and save up to 40%. Contact groups@rfl.co.uk or call 0844 856 1115 for more information.

Dacia Magic Weekend Fixtures

Saturday 25 May

Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons (2pm)

Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants (4:30pm)

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (7pm)

Sunday 26 May

Salford Red Devils v Hull KR (1pm)

Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos (3:30pm)

St Helens v Castleford Tigers (6pm)