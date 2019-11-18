Enjoy an evening with RL legend Johnathan Thurston in St Helens

One of Rugby League's icon figures will be centre stage in St Helens early next year.



Australian superstar Johnathan Thurston will be coming to the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday, February 28, to present his ' Sporting Life Story' In association with Saints' Red Vee who describe it as 'an event not to be missed.'

And his record show why it will be an unforgettable night :

Most Dally M Medals: 4 (2005, 2007, 2014, 2015)Most Golden Boot Awards: 3 (2011, 2013, 2015)

Most RLPA Players’ Player Medals: 4 (2005, 2013, 2014, 2015)

Most career points for the Australian Test team: 334 (2006–2017)

Most career goals for the Australian test team: 143 (2006–2017)

Most consecutive games in State of Origin: 36 (2005–2017)

Most career points in State of Origin: 224 (2005–2017)

Most career goals in State of Origin: 101 (2005–2017)

Most North Queensland Cowboys Player of the Year Awards: 4 (2005, 2012, 2014, 2015)

Ticket prices vary depending on whether it is a single, double or table order but further information is available from MJKSPORTSEVENTS.CO.UK, or by telephoning the box office on 07932 724462.

