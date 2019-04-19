Eddie Hemmings hangs up the microphone after Wigan v Saints clash

Whatever the result, today's Good Friday clash between Wigan and St Helens will be a landmark – the final game of Eddie Hemmings’ career as the voice of Super League.



He has provided the soundtrack for some of Saints' most famous triumphs, from their first Grand Final wins to some unforgettable moments - including the famous and unforgettable 'Wide to West' try.

But after four decades, Hemmings has decided to hang up his microphone, following his long-term Sky Sports tag-team partner Mike ‘Stevo’ Stephenson into retirement.

“A few people have asked, ‘Why now?’ – a lot of people think I’m ill,” explained Hemmings, who started his broadcasting career in local radio on Merseyside before moving to Sky.

“Well, I’m not ill. At the back end of last year, (long serving producer) Neville Smith decided he was going to move on and do something different. And obviously two years ago, Stevo went and the three of us, with Ian Proctor, were the originals and so I felt the time was right.

“I’m 69 – I know a lot of people won’t believe that! – but it felt like the time was right.

"There was also news one of our former cameraman went to sleep one night, at the same age, and didn’t wake up. It does make you think that I’m not getting any younger and I can devote more time to my family.

“Neville’s last day was going to be Good Friday and I thought, ‘If I’m not going to bow out with a Grand Final, the next best thing is a Good Friday derby’.

Bill Arthur is set to step up as lead commentator for Sky Sports’ coverage of Super League, assisted by pundits including ex-players Brian Carney, Terry O’Connor, Phil Clarke, John Wells and Barrie McDermott.

“Brian started off as an ex-player doing some punditry, now he’s an accomplished presenter,” said Hemmings.

“They are all ex-Wigan players, there’s only Jon Wells who hasn’t been there. It changed dramatically when Stevo retired but we have so much fun together.”

Hemmings knows Friday’s game will be an emotional affair – though he is less certain about what the result will be.

He added: “It all points to a Saints win, with the form they’re in and the league table. Saints should win, but the cliché is true, you can never tell with a derby."