Dramatic finale in store on final weekend of regular Super League campaign

The four clubs battling for survival in the Betfred Super League will all kick-off their matches 7.45pm on Friday.



Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers and London Broncos, who all have 20 points, will know their fate around 9.20pm - and don't rule out golden point coming into operation.

Trinity’s game at home to the Broncos will be televised, with Huddersfield’s match against the Catalans Dragons and the Robins’ trip to Salford likely to be featured prominently during the Sky broadcast.

London must win to ensure they survive given their inferior points difference, but will avoid the dreaded drop if they can overcome Wakefield.

Sky have also confirmed that Wigan’s home game at Castleford will be Thursday’s televised game.

Leeds’ home game with Warrington will also take place on Friday, as will Hull FC’s game with Saints.



THURSDAY

Wigan v Castleford (7:45)

FRIDAY (all 7:45)

Huddersfield v Catalans

Hull v St Helens

Leeds v Warrington

Salford v Hull KR

Wakefield v London

How the play-offs work

Week one: Qualification final: 2nd v 3rd.

Elimination final: 4th vs 5th.

Bye: 1st.

Week two: major semi final: 1st v winners of qualification final.

Minor semi-final: Losers of qualification final v winners of elimination final.

Week three: preliminary final: Losers of major semi-final v winners of minor semi-final.

Bye: Winners of major semi-final.

Week four: Grand Final: Winners of major semi-final v winners of preliminary final.