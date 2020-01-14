Double the celebrations for Saints ace Louie

Few London-born players have carved out a highly successful career in Rugby League, but Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook is one of the exceptions and this week marks two special moments in his life.



Today (Tuesday) Saints' powerhouse forward celebrates his 34th birthday and then on Sunday earns a well-merited testimonial match against London Broncos - the club he previously represented under the Harlequins banner - at the Totally Wicked Stadium (kick-off-off 2.30pm).

McCarthy-Scarsbrook said: ''It's fantastic to be celebrating my testimonial year with this special fixture against my old club - and I hope as many loyal fans as possible turn up on the day.''

He added: ''As a Londoner through and through. it will be a pleasure to face my local club and I can't wait for Sunday.

''I've spent a decade at St Helens and enjoyed some magic moments, including two Grand Final victories over Wigan Warriors (2014) and Salford Red Devils (2019) and couldn't have wished for a better career.''

The Lewisham-born England and Ireland international made his Saints' debut in the 16-16 draw against Wigan Warriors at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, in February 2011 and to date has made 274 appearances and scored 50 tries.

His first two came six weeks into his first season - a brace against Hull KR in a 34-16 home victory over Hull KR in a Saints' team which included Paul Wellens, Jonny Lomax, Michael Shenton, James Graham and current skipper James Roby.

Saints' fans can also turn Sunday into a sporting extravaganza, if they wish, by tuning-in at home to the South Africa-England third Test at Port Elizabeth in the morning and early afternoon, then watch Louie's testimonial before heading for the club bars, or their local watering hole, to view the Liverpool-Manchester United match which kicks-off at 4.30pm..