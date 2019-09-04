Dom Peyroux and Lachlan Coote return to St Helens squad to face Huddersfield

Saints have named a strong-looking squad ahead of Friday's final Super League home fixture of the regular season, suggesting that coach Justin Holbrook will - injuries permitting - field his best available 17 from now on.



Dom Peyroux and Lachlan Coote both return to the squad after missing the 4-0 victory over Castleford Tigers last week, replacing Joseph Paulo and Jack Welsby.

Kevin Naiqama and Theo Fages were also absentees against Daryl Powell's side but return as the hosts set their sights on a 14th win at the Totally Wicked Stadium this season.

The last occasion the club went the entire regular campaign undefeated at home was back in 2002 but also remained unbeaten at Knowsley Road in 1996 - the first season following a switch to summer rugby when they also completed a league and cup double.

Squads - St Helens:: Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Ashworth, Bentley, Coote, Costello.

Huddersfield Giants: McIntosh, McGillvary, Gaskell, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Ta'ai, Wardle, Holmes, Walne, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, Senior, Kirby, Wilson, Butler.