St Helens amateur club Thatto Heath, who claimed a few notable scalps when they battled their way into the fifth round of the Coral RL Challenge Cup in 2019, won't be repeating the feat this season.



The local outfit crashed to a 22-16 defeat at Thornhill Trojans in a tie which could have gone either way in the second half after the opening 40 minutes ended with the scores locked at 10 apiece.

It was a similar story for neighbours Pilkington Recs who lost 28-18 at home to West Hull.