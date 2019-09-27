Departing St Helens players to say farewell to fans ahead of play-off showdown with Wigan

Saints'' fans will tonight (Friday) bid a fond farewell to head coach Justin Holbrook and three players who are leaving the Totally Wicked Stadium at the end of the season.



Winger Adam Swift is moving to Super League rivals Hull FC after spending seven years with his home town club, Liam Cooper is to take up a contract elsewhere and veteran Aussie Luke Douglas is to hang up his boots.

All three players will be introduced to the fans before the kick off of the qualifying play-off semi-final against Wigan and at the conclusion Holbrook will address the crowd in the event of a victory.

Saints' Women bring down the curtain on their regular season when they entertain table-topping Castleford Tigers Women on Sunday.

Both clubs have been in cracking form this season - Castleford winning all 13 game to lift the League Leaders' Shield and St Helens unbeaten in their last six outings and hoping to add a notable scalp to their collection.

Irrespective of the weekend result, Saints will be at home in the play-off semi-finals to Coral Challenge Cup winners Leeds Rhinos and Cas will entertain Wigan Warriors.

Tickets for Sunday’s top of the table clash, which kicks-off at 1pm, are priced at £3 for adults, £2 for U16s and free for 2019 members.