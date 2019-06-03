Denis Whittle's RL treasure trove will raise money for hospice

Saints’ Heritage Society’s annual programme, memorabilia and collectors’ fair, at the Totally Wicked Stadium, has an added poignancy this year.



Among the various collectors offering rugby league memorabilia, the Society’s table will include the sale of former journalist Denis Whittle’s memorabilia, some in the form of a silent auction.

Proceeds will go to Willowbrook Hospice, a charity dear to Denis’s heart.

Apart from a whole range of rugby league memorabilia for sale, the Denis Whittle collection includes early copies of the Rugby Leaguer newspaper, which Denis printed right from the start when he was employed by Lockie Press in Claughton Street in the late 1940s. The first three editions, in particular, are in fine condition.

Also included are a number of framed photographs and numerous rugby league-related books that Denis collected over the years.

Alex Service, of Saints’ Heritage Society, said: “It’s certainly a day to remember Denis, who was such a well-known personality in our town, but also an opportunity to make a significant contribution to local charity.

"The event itself has always been a popular one for rugby league enthusiasts to meet and have a chat and add to their collections.

"Your support will always be welcomed by all the regular stall holders and we need to keep events such as this up and running.”

The fair in the Red Vee Bar at the Totally Wicked Stadium, is on Saturday June 15, from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Admission is free, but there will be a raffle on the day for two North Stand tickets for the Saints v Wigan Warriors game on July 12.

Anyone wanting a table for the event should phone Alex Service on 01744 756135