Danny Richardson's move from St Helens to Castleford confirmed

Castleford have announced the signing of St Helens scrum-half Danny Richardson as the replacement for Luke Gale.



The 23-year-old will move to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on a three-year contract after the Tigers paid Saints an undisclosed fee, thought to be around £65,000, for his transfer.

The club are thought to have received around £160,000 from Leeds for Gale and coach Daryl Powell is looking forward to pairing Richardson up with Great Britain tourist Jake Trueman.

"We have just made a signing that should excite and engage all of our supporters as we look towards 2020," Powell said. "We have signed one of the best young half-backs in rugby league to work alongside Jake Trueman.

"Danny is a player of real quality with the potential to play international rugby. He has a sharp rugby mind alongside his ability to kick the ball in a special way both for goal and tactically.

"We are looking forward to helping Danny go to the next level in his career and can't wait to get started towards next season."

Richardson was in the 2018 Super League Dream Team after a breakthrough season but made just 12 appearances for St Helens in 2019 and spent most of the time on loan to Leigh.

"From a personal point of view, it's been an awful year for me and I'm looking forward to reminding people what I can do and putting myself back on show," said Richardson, who is in the England Knights squad for Sunday's international against Jamaica.

"There were a few clubs enquiring about me for next year, but the minute my agent came to me and told me about Cas being interested I jumped at the chance and couldn't wait to get the deal over the line.

"With the coaching staff we have and the way other half-backs have developed whilst they've been at the club over the years, I thought that if there was a place for me to improve and get the best out of myself it was going to be with the Tigers."