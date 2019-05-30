Danny Brough set to return for Wakefield against Saints in Challenge Cup

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester has announced his 19-man squad ahead of Saturday’s Coral Challenge Cup quarter final tie at favourites St Helens..



Influential scrum-half Danny Brough is in line to make a return to the team, having been sidelined with a hand injury since April.

But the West Yorkshire outfit have been dealt two more injury blows as David Fifita and Max Jowitt will miss the game with injuries picked up at the Magic Weekend.

Fifita’s injury is not serious and he should return in the next couple of weeks. However, Jowitt will miss six weeks with a fractured hand.

Junior Sa’u featured in the early stages of the Challenge Cup with Salford, which means he’s cup tied.

Youngster Jack Croft comes into the 19-man squad and could make his Trinity debut after impressing in the Under 19’s.

Squad is: Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Danny Brough, Mason Caton-Brown, Jack Croft, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Ben Jones-Bishop, Lee Kershaw, George King, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller,Tyler Randel, Kelepi Tanginoa, Kyle Wood.