Dacia to continue support of Magic Weekend

Car brand Dacia has renewed its partnership with Betfred Super League and the Magic Weekend ahead of this weekend's two-day event at Anfield.



The partnership will see Dacia’s relationship with the Magic Weekend extend for a further three years, including this year's event at Anfield, until 2021, following the success of the initial three-year deal which began in 2016.

The deal includes naming rights to the Dacia Magic Weekend and use of the Betfred Super League brand; as well as the opportunity for Dacia to continue to showcase their brand within the Betfred Super League community.

Rhodri Jones, Chief Commercial Officer for Super League said: “We’re delighted to renew our partnership with such a prestigious brand as Dacia. It’s a great fit for Super League.

"We both share the same commitment to community in our respective markets and are enjoying significant growth as a result. Dacia have now become synonymous with our sport and the Dacia Magic Weekend is a huge highlight of the Betfred Super League season – an event that is loved by players and fans alike.”

Ben Fletcher, Head of Dacia UK said: "I’m delighted to continue our partnership with the Super League, and be able to announce the renewal in advance of the highlight to our rugby calendar – the Dacia Magic Weekend, which we are immensely proud to be a part of. It’s a real festival of the sport - a time for the whole rugby league community to come together - and it’s fantastic that it will be played at the iconic location of Anfield for the first time.

""Over the last few years our association with the sport has proved incredibly valuable and the synergies between our two brands are clear."

News of the deal comes just ahead of this year’s Dacia Magic Weekend, when all 12 Betfred Super League clubs play their Round 16 fixtures at one iconic sporting venue.

The news comes on the back of a key moment in the history of Super League, with Rugby League fans turning out in force at Nou Camp, Barcelona on Saturday to break the Betfred Super League attendance record.

A total of 31,555 fans attended the historic fixture between Challenge Cup winners Catalans Dragons and reigning Betfred Super League champions Wigan Warriors at the iconic home of Barcelona, which saw Catalans Dragons put in an impressive display for a 33-16 victory.

The previous record for a regular Super League fixture attendance was 25,004 when Wigan Warriors hosted St Helens at the DW Stadium on 25 March 2005.

Following the match, Robert Elstone, Chief Executive, Super League said: “The whole of Super League was excited by Nou Camp. It is such big statement of ambition and intent and we should salute the two chairmen involved - the vision and enterprise shown by Catalans’ Bernard Guasch, and the unhesitatingly support offered by Wigan’s Ian Lenagan.

“I don't think anything in Super League's 24-year history will have achieved those objectives more explicitly than a game at the Nou Camp.”

10 years after having played at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium, the Catalans Dragons returned to Barcelona for this fixture, as part of the sport’s continued innovation to engage new audiences.

Catalans Dragons President, Bernard Guasch, added: “I am grateful for the efforts made by our fans who travelled to Barcelona. I am also impressed by the number of Wigan fans in attendance, with over 4,000 fans making the trip from the UK, once again highlighting the strength of Wigan Warriors as a major force in the sport.

“After our Challenge Cup success, taking a match to such an iconic stadium is such a great achievement for our club. It has also helped to grow the profile of the sport and introduce new audiences to rugby league.”