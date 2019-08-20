Cup Final blow for young Saints' duo

Two of Saints' young guns have suffered a shattering blow as the countdown to Wembley gets under way in earnest.



Aaron Smith, 22, and 21-year-old Matty Lees have both been ruled out of Saturday's Coral Challenge Cup Final against Warrington Wolves due to suspension and injury respectively.

Lees picked up an injury in the victory over Leeds Rhinos, while his team-match was handed a two-match ban by the RL Disciplinary Panel after being found guilty of a Grade C offence in the same fixture.

The powers-that-be deemed that the hooker applied unnecessary pressure to the limb of an opponent.

Smith will also miss Saints’ home clash with Castleford Tigers on Friday, August 30.