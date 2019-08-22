Coote named in Saints Wembley squad

Lachlan Coote - missing from Saints' line-up since picking up a knee injury at Wigan in early July and a major worry ahead of Saturday's Coral Challenge Cup Final against Warrington - is included in coach Justin Holbrook's 19-man Wembley squad.



The 29-year-old Aussie full back has been in blistering form this season, scoring 16 tries and landing 97 goals and one field goal in his 23 appearances and his return is a massive boost to the squad which will also include fit-again skipper James Roby, Alex Walmsley and Joseph Paulo, as well as Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

Morgan Knowles missed Saints’ win over Leeds Rhinos last week through illness, but he has recovered.

As revealed earlier this week Matty Lees unfortunately misses out as does young hooker Aaron Smith due to injury and suspension respectively.

Matty Costello and Joe Batchelor are the other two to drop out of the squad.



St Helens squad: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Danny Richardson, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. LMS, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 20. Jack Ashworth, 22. James Bentley, 23. Lachlan Coote.



Warrington's 19-man squad doesn't include injured half back Blake Austin but head coach Steve Price may be trying to pull the wool over Saints' eyes.

Price didn't name full back Stefan Ratchford in his initial squad ahead of the semi-final showdown with Hull FC but he was in the starting line-up on the day.

Just to add to the confusion Austin has admitted this afternoon on social media that he will miss the game, but the truth will be known when the teams are revealed ahead of the 3pm kick-off.

Current squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davies, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Jake Mamo, Ben-Murdoch Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Ben Westwood.