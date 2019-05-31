Community RL receives profile boost with new partnership

Grassroots Rugby League is set to reach fresh audiences, thanks to a new partnership between the RFL and Hull-based GRM SPORT.,



Founded in 2017 by exiled Londoner Shawn Boatin, GRM SPORT is a multi-media online platform created to showcase grassroots sportingtalent.

The company produces weekly ‘cinematic’ videos of community games, alongside regular podcasts featuring players from both the amateur and professional ranks.

Now, with support from the RFL, they will be able to expand their coverage and enhance the profile of 13-a-side code's community game.

RL head of growth Tom Brindle said: “We’ve been very impressed by the quality of the work produced by Shawn and the team. They work with community clubs and players to showcase the very best of Rugby League and the end results are outstanding. Our partnership will help strengthen and grow the game at grassroots.”

Shawn said: ''GRM SPORT allows me to combine my two greatest passions, Rugby League and film-making. I take great pride in showcasing the very fabric which holds each club together and the quality of rugby at grassroots level. ”

The firm's YouTube channel was launched in 2018, and its mix of rugby and boxing videos have already attracted more than half a million views. Individual videos have received up to 60,000 views

