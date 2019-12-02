Chance to take your place in Saints' extended Wall of Legends

Secure a place in the club's history and leave a lasting record of your undying support - that's the message to Saints' fans who now have an opportunity to add their names to the Wall of Legends at the Totally Wicked Stadium.



But don't delay as places will be sold on a first-come first-served basis with the demand is expected to be high.

The wall is an area where supporters can place their personalised messages into specially customised ceramic wall tiles. The first section of the wall was commissioned at the rear of the north stand in 2012 when the Totally Wicked Stadium (then Langtree Park) was opened.

The new section will again be located at the exterior rear of the north stand but in a new segment of the wall.

A St Helens spokesperson said: ''Our fans can express their support, passion and loyalty by ordering a personalised commemorative tile for the wall.

"Each tile will be placed around a centre montage design commemorating the 2019 Grand Final victory over Salford Red Devils which will form the centre of the wall design.

''A commemorative tile is perfect as a gift for a loved one, for a birthday, anniversary or special occasion, and is the ideal way to show your everlasting support for the club.''

Fans can have up to three lines of text with 25 characters on each line available to include a message. Those who purchase a wall tile can also have the option to purchase a replica (of their tile that will be placed in the wall) to take home with them.

There is also an option to order a replica of the centre montage tile or keepsake that will form the centrepiece of the 2019 edition of the wall. The product range is only available to purchase via the web link - SAINTSWALLOFLEGENDS.COM