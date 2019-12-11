Chance to meet Saints players at club store in run up to Christmas

Unsure what to buy at Christmas for your family or friends, then let four Saints' player give you their advice - and also have a photograph taken with the Super League trophy.



Theo Fages and youngster Matty Foster will be in the club superstore on Thursday from 5pm to 6pm and Dom Peyroux and Callam Hazzard will be present on Saturday between noon and 1pm.

All four players will be on hand to pose for pictures and help fans chose their Saintly gifts.

In addition to normal hours, the store will be open until 7pm for Thursday late night shopping and also open 9am-5pm on Saturdays and 10am-4pm on Sundays throughout December.