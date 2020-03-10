Challenge Cup sixth round draw to take place in New York

The Coral Challenge Cup is heading for the Big Apple next week – with the sixth round draw to be staged in New York on Monday evening, UK time.



Negotiations are at an advanced stage for New York Rugby League to enter the game’s oldest knockout competition at the first round stage in early 2021 – and the trophy itself is booked on a flight to JFK this weekend to give the city a first taste of what could lie in store.

The sixth round marks the entry of eight Super League heavyweights into the cup - including St Helens – each needing only three wins to secure their place in the final at Wembley, which will this year be played on an earlier date of Saturday, July 18.

The fifth round of the Coral Challenge Cup begins tomorrow night (Wednesday) when Toronto Wolfpack face the in-form Huddersfield Giants in an all-Super League clash at the John Smiths Stadium – a match that will be shown exclusively live on the RFL’s Our League app.

Another seven ties will be played over the weekend, with BBC Sport heading to the North East on Sunday to cover ambitious Newcastle Thunder’s home tie against the winners of Wednesday night’s fourth round clash between Whitehaven and Dewsbury Rams – which was postponed during last month's storms.

Further details of Monday’s sixth round draw will be released over the weekend.

Coral Challenge Cup - schedule

Wednesday March 11: Fifth round - Toronto Wolfpack v Huddersfield Giants (745pm, John Smiths Stadium - live on the Our League app); Fourth Round – Whitehaven v Dewsbury Rams (7pm).

Friday March 13: Fifth round – Featherstone Rovers v Hunslet (730pm); Wakefield Trinity v Bradford Bulls (745pm).

Sunday March 15: Fifth round (3pm unless stated) – Hull KR v Leigh Centurions, Newcastle Thunder v Whitehaven or Dewsbury Rams (live on BBC Sport), Sheffield Eagles v Workington Town (2pm), Widnes Vikings v Swinton Lions, York City Knights v Rochdale Hornets.

Monday March 16: Sixth round draw (New York): eight Fifth Round winners plus Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos, Salford Red Devils, St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors.