Challenge Cup semi-final tickets go on sale to St Helens members on Wednesday

Tickets for St Helens' Coral Challenge Cup semi-final against Halifax will go on sale to 2019 members tomorrow (Wednesday) from 10am.



Saints 2019 full members and 2019 half and supporter members will have until 5pm on Tuesday, June 11, to purchase their tickets before general sale begins.

Tickets start from just £21 for adults, £13.50 for concessions and £8.50 for juniors (aged 16 and under).

Members can save £4 per ticket from the full match price, subject to availability, with no limit on how many tickets can be purchased.

A ticket gains entry, not only to the Saints v Halifax fixture, but also to the Warrington Wolves v Hull FC clash in the first semi final of the double-header (kick-off 2pm) and also the Women’s Challenge Cup Final (kick-off 11.30pm).

Tickets can be purchased online when sales commence, or by visiting the sales point at the Totally Wicked Stadium which will be located in the stadium concourse and accessed in the south east corner of the stadium, close to the main car park. The point is open from 10am-5pm tomorrow (Wednesday) and from 9am to 5pm on Thursday.

The main ticket office located next to the superstore will be closed while the point is in use.

Please note that no telephone orders will be available during the first two days of sales, while all online purchases will be checked against the club’s membership database and any tickets purchased by non-members will not be processed.

Remaining tickets will then go onto general sale, online after 5pm on Tuesday, June 11, and via phone or the ticket office when it re-opens at 9am on Wednesday, June 12 (subject to availability).

Coach travel is also available and is priced at £9 for members and £11 for non-members and can be purchased alongside your match ticket. The coach will depart the Totally Wicked Stadium at midday.

Should Saints Women also qualify for the final, a number of coaches will depart at 9:45am to attend the match. Please contact the club for further details and any questions you require answering in advance of buying a ticket or tickets.