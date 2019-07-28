Challenge Cup final ticket information for Saints fans

Tickets for Saints’ Coral Challenge Cup Final against Warrington Wolves - the first-ever Wembley meeting between the two neighbouring clubs are now on general sale via the club online.

The ticket office will be closed and transferred to a ticket sales point, which will only open on Monday, July 29 (10am – 6pm) and will be located in the Murphy’s Bar kiosk in the south stand of the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Only tickets that remain from online sales during Saturday, July 27 and Sunday July 28, will then be available via the ticket sales point.

The club said: "We strongly advise fans to purchase their tickets online to get their chosen price category for the final.

"There will be updates throughout the remainder of the weekend on remaining ticket availability here at saintsrlfc.com and what will likely to be remaining when the ticket sales point opens on Monday.

"There will be no telephone orders during this period."

Tickets for the final are fully allocated; this means fans will be given a specific seat associated to their ticket in their chosen price category. Please be aware of this when buying for a group, as any tickets will only be placed together when purchased in the same order, at the same time.

When buying online, the best available seats will be automatically selected when purchasing from the current available block in each price category. Specific seat or blocks cannot be selected.

There is no limit on the number of tickets you can purchase, subject to availability.

Fans who have submitted a What If form before the deadline of 5pm July 24 , do not need to contact the club. Their forms were processed before General Sale tickets became available to the public.

Tickets purchased online or via the What If form will not be available to collect until August 12 from the main ticket office.

Coach Travel is also available and is priced at £40 for Members and £43 for non-members and can be purchased online alongside your match ticket.

The coach will depart the Totally Wicked Stadium at 8:30am on Saturday 24 August.

No under 2s are permitted to access Wembley stadium under their own ground regulations except in hospitality areas.

Ambulant Disabled supporters can purchase their tickets from the club and are entitled to a complementary carer ticket on production of a valid ID.

Wheelchair supporters are also entitled to a complementary carer ticket and need to contact the Club to purchase.

Disabled tickets are priced depending on category and disabled parking can be purchased via the Wembley Parking website.