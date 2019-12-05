Catalans Dragons release former St Helens scrum half Matty Smith

Former England scrum-half Matty Smith has been released from the final year of his contract with Catalans Dragons.



The 32-year-old former St Helens and Wigan half-back joined the French club on a two-year deal in October 2018 but lost his place in Steve McNamara's team towards the end of the 2019 season and ended it on loan to Warrington.

The Catalans recently signed Australian scrum-half Josh Drinkwater for a second time and say they have mutually agreed an immediate release with Smith.

"The club would like to wish him all the best for the future," the Dragons said.