Canterbury Bulldogs chief impressed by Luke Thompson's 'desire to be the best'

Canterbury Bulldogs' chief executive Andrew Hill has spoken about the qualities that Luke Thompson will bring to the NRL club next season.



The 24-year-old St Helens prop forward will be following in the footsteps of his idol, James Graham, who spent five years with The Dogs of War after leaving Knowsley Road before moving on to St George Illawarra in 2018.

Hill said: “Even though Luke is at the start of his career, we have been really impressed by his on-field leadership qualities and his desire to be the best.

''He is an excellent player who has become a star of the Betfred Super League and has also shown his ability at international level and we are looking forward to him getting the chance to show everyone in the NRL his capabilities.''

He added: ''We feel as though we are creating a really strong squad moving forward and to have someone of Luke’s calibre wanting to be part of that and to buy in to what we are building here is a big vote of confidence in the club and the future.

''I am sure that our members and fans are going to love seeing him run out in the blue and white and continue the tradition of English forwards who have prospered in the NRL.”

The former Bold Miners youngster has signed a three year deal with the Aussie club.