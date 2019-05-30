Bolton stadium confirmed for Challenge Cup triple header in July

This summer’s historic triple header featuring the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup final and both semi-finals of the Coral Challenge Cup will go ahead as planned at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, July 27.



The Rugby Football League has received assurances from the administrator currently overseeing the football club’s affairs, and tickets will go on sale next week via both the RFL and the four clubs who qualify for the Coral Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Mark Foster, the RFL’s chief commercial officer, said: “Staging the semi-finals as a double-header was a major success for the game last season with great games played live on the BBC and in front of a sold out crowd at Bolton.

''Adding the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup final to create a triple header should make this an even more attractive occasion for all Rugby League supporters, as well as fans of the six teams involved.

“Bolton was an excellent venue in 2018 which was why we wanted to return to the stadium this year. Since the club went into administration we have had a number of conversations with the administrators now running the club and the stadium in Bolton and we are delighted that they have given us the assurances we needed to be able to continue with staging the event there.

“We hope all supporters get behind the triple header and help to create another fantastic sold out event.”

The draw for the Coral Challenge Cup semi-finals will be made live on BBC TV this Sunday after the Bradford Bulls versus Halifax quarter-final. Other quarter-final ties are Hull FC v Catalans Dragons (Thursday 30 May, 7.35pm), Hull KR v Warrington Wolves (Friday 31 May, 7.35pm) and St Helens v Wakefield Trinity (Saturday 1 June, 3.15pm).

Also on Sunday Jon Dutton, chief executive of Rugby League World Cup 2021 and Lindsay Impett, event director of Vitality Netball World Cup 2019, will be making the draw for the quarter-finals of the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup

