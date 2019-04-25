'Bad language on TV close-ups' prompts RFL warning to Super League coaches

All Super League clubs have been contacted about their behaviour after a couple of coaches were caught swearing during televised games.



The RFL, which is responsible for discipline, "is stressing to the game’s head coaches that they also have a responsibility in terms of behaviour".

"There had been a couple of incidents recently of unmistakeable bad language in the close-up shots that broadcasters use to show the passion on the touchline and in the stand," chief executive Ralph Rimmer wrote on the RFL's website.

"Our Compliance Department has written to all clubs and coaches reminding them of their obligations in this regard – especially linking to the Enjoy the Game campaign, which is so important to all of us at the RFL.

"Touchline behaviour is crucial in terms of the rugby league experience at community levels, so we need our high-profile figures at the highest level – players and coaches – to set the right example.

"We’re not expecting them to be angels, and we definitely don’t want them to be robots. This was discussed with all the members of the RFL Council in December - and we thought it was timely to send out a reminder."