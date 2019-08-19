Amor sweating on place in Saints' Wembley squad

Kyle Amor is one of several St Helens' players waiting anxiously to know his Wembley fate.



The emergence of a plethora of budding talent at the Totally Wicked Stadium means that players like the vastly experienced 32-year-old Cumbrian forward aren't guaranteed a spot in the initial 19-man squad, or the final 17 who will be on duty against Warrington.

Whatever line-up head coach Justin Holbrook names later this week there will be one or two disappointed faces - but Amor doesn't want to be one of them.

''Every player wants to play in big games and that includes me,'' said the Ireland international, who was in the Saints' side which won the Old Trafford Grand Final 16-4 against arch-rivals Wigan Warriors in 2014.

''You need to be at your best to win these type of games otherwise your intensity can drop, particular against teams you are expected to beat.''

Saints have already claimed the League Leaders' Shield for the second successive year and Amor believes this is the hardest trophy to win.

He said: ''You've got to be consistently the best over 29 rounds of Super League and it's a shame you don't get the recognition you deserve.''

The League Leaders' Shield may not carry the prestige of winning the Super League Grand Final or Challenge Cup, but Amor is in no doubt it is an accolade which deserves more respect.

However, the Cumbrian knows St Helens will be judged negatively if they fall short again this time around, having bowed out of both the Challenge Cup and Super League play-offs at the semi-final stage last year.

"I guess we knew last year when we had the League Leaders' Shield wrapped up with a couple of games to go, there was still a big challenge ahead of us.

"Unfortunately, we fell short and your season gets deemed as a bit of a failure, so we want to make sure we learn from those mistakes and attack what's remaining of the year."

The showdown at Wembley will mark the fourth time the sides have met in 2019 and they could yet face each other once more in the play-offs,

not to mention the Grand Final at Old Trafford.