All the stats - Warrington Wolves v St Helens

Saints have won seven of their last 10 meetings against tonight's rivals Warrington Wolves, whose only victories came in the Coral Challenge Cup Final last year, the 2018 Super League semi-final and round six in 2017.



Results:

St Helens 4, Warrington 18 (CCF, 24/8/19)

(at Wembley Stadium)

Warrington 12, St Helens 30 (SLR25, 8/8/19)

Warrington 10, St Helens 21 (SLR20, 28/6/19)

St Helens 38, Warrington 12 (SLR10, 12/4/19)

St Helens 13, Warrington 18 (SLSF, 4/10/18)

Warrington 14, St Helens 34 (SLS8-R6, 22/9/18)

St Helens 14, Warrington 12 (SLR23, 26/7/18)

Warrington 12, St Helens 30 (SLR5, 9/3/18)

Warrington 40, St Helens 18 (SLR13, 5/5/17)

St Helens 31, Warrington 6 (SLR6, 24/3/17)

Super League summary

Warrington won 14 (includes wins in 2012, 2016 and 2018 play-offs)

St Helens won 51 (includes wins in 2010 and 2012 play-offs)

2 draws

Warrington highest score: 56-22 (h, 2001 and also widest margin)

St Helens highest score: 72-2 (H, 2002) (also widest margin).

LUKE Thompson needs one appearance to reach 150 (Super League) - 149 for St Helens (2013-2020 including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)

DOMINIQUE Peyroux also needs one appearance to reach 100 (Super League) - 99 for St Helens (2016-2020 including play-offs & Super League Super 8s).