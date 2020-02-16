All the action from Saints' win at Hull FC

Regan Grace skips though the Hull defence
St Helens bounced back from their defeat at Warrington with a 32-18 win over Hull FC at the KCom stadium


Here are a selection of pictures from the big match on Humberside.

Luke Thompson in determined mood

James Bentley scores against Hull FC

Tempers fray as players clash at the KCom

Aaron Smith celebrates his try

Saints' players celebrate Aaron Smith's try

Matty Costello celebrates his try against Hull FC. Picture: SWPix

