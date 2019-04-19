Advice to supporters heading to the DW Stadium for Wigan v Saints clash

Ahead of today's Wigan Warriors-St Helens derby, the defending champions have reminded fans of both teams that any anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.



The Warriors would also like to remind supporters that the use of smoke bombs, flares and other pyrotechnic devices will not be allowed at the DW Stadium, or for that matter, any other Betfred Super League ground.

DW Stadium safety officer, Shaun Currie said “Good Friday derby games are renowned for their atmosphere and passion and we’d like to

encourage both sets of supporters to back their teams, sing as loud as possible to create another memorable atmosphere.

“We’d also like to ensure that people don’t go over the line in supporting their teams so it’s an environment where people can enjoy the game, celebrate rugby league and their clubs in the biggest game of the season."

A near sell-out crowd is anticipated at the stadium which has a capacity of of 25,133 but it fades into insiignificance alongside the highest league attendance figure for a derby at the old Central Park stadium on Good Friday 1959 - 47,747 fans watching the hosts emerge triumphant.

