Adam Swift returns to St Helens squad to face Hull FC

Adam Swift is back in the St Helens squad ahead of Easter Monday's home game against Hull FC.



The 26-year-old wing man hasn't played a Super League game since last August but gets his opportunity after centre Mark Percival limped off early in the first half of the derby encounter at Wigan Warriors on Good Friday clutching his hamstring.

It also gives head coach Justin Holbrook one or two options, including moving winger Tommy Makinson into the centre and slotting-in Swift on

the right flank, or visa versa.

Second rower Joe Batchelor, too, is set feature for the first time in 2019 against the Airlie Birds, having been recalled from a loan spell at his former club, York City Knights , and replaces the injured Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

The other two changes see back rower Jack Ashworth return to the squad for Zeb Taia, while stand-off Jack Welsby replaces Theo Fages, who has

still not recovered fully from a hip injury.



St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Paulo, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Swift, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Coote, Batchelor, Welsby



Hull FC (from): Faraimo, Tuimavave, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Green, Thompson, Matongo, Fash, Mau, Logan, Litten, Scott, Naulago, Wynne.

