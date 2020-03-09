A hair-raising experience for Saints women in charity fund-raiser

Saints' women's captain Emily Rudge and some of her team mates took to the pitch before Friday night's clash between St Helens and Huddersfield to have their hair cut off for charity,



The charity fund-raiser was in aid of The Little Princess Trust as the girls will donate their hair that will be used to create wigs for young children who have lost their hair due to various illnesses. The girls also hop to raise more than £2,000 for the charity.

Captain Emily Rudge has her hair cut by former captain Paul Sculthorpe. Picture: SWpix

Saints legend Paul Sculthorpe together with some members of the Saints men’s and women's squad were on hand with the scissors to do the cutting.

Evie Sculthorpe, the daughter of ‘Scully’ was diagnosed with Wilms tumour, a form of kidney cancer in 2013 when she was just aged four – but now seven years on she is cancer free.

Lucy-Jo Sculthorpe, Paul’s second daughter decided that she wanted to do something to help and support her sister and so she opted to cut her hair and donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

Paul told the Saints' website: “I know all to well the effects of cancer and other life threatening illnesses have on people.

"My daughter was one of the lucky ones who overcame it but I know how horrible it is for girls to lose their hair.

"My other daughter also donated her hair to the same charity so it’s one close to my heart. I hope the girls get the support they deserve for this great act.”

England captain and Saints star Emily Rudge said: “The Little Princess Trust is a great charity that helps young people in a time of need and I’m glad that we can do something as a team to support that.

“We have had quite a lot of support from the players friends and family but it would be great for some of the fans and other members of the club to give us some support by donating! Any help is greatly appreciated.”

You can show your support to the girls by visiting their Just Giving page