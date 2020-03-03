10 St Helens players named in England senior and Knights squads

New England coach Shaun Wane has invited 31 prospective Ashes candidates to a players’ gathering at Old Trafford on Monday, March 23 – and included a further eight NRL-based players on his ‘watch list’ ahead of the autumn series against Australia.



Also invited to the 2021 Rugby League World Cup Final venue are more than 30 players identified by Knights’ coach Paul Anderson as possibilities for his 2020 squad.

Six St Helens players have been named in Wane's senior squad to attend - Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, James Roby, Luke Thompson and Alex Walmsley with a further four in the Knights squad - Jack Ashworth, Matty Lees, Aaron Smith and Jack Welsby.

Invites have been issued on the basis of Wane’s observations during the opening rounds of Betfred Super League XXV, and on insight gained from his discussions with club coaches.

Among the players invited is Hull FC’s Josh Griffin, who has never previously been part of England’s senior set-up. Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves), Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers) and Wigan’s Liam Farrell and Zak Hardaker did not feature in the England Performance Squad (EPS) named in July 2019, but will be at Old Trafford.

Four of the players invited featured in the England Knights squad last term. They are Niall Evalds (Salford Red Devils), Josh Jones (Hull FC), Dom Manfredi (Wigan Warriors) and Leeds centre Harry Newman who in 2018 was in the England Academy squad that defeated the touring Australians.

In total, 21 of those invited featured in the 27-strong EPS named in July 2019.

The NRL-based players are John Bateman, Josh Hodgson, Ryan Sutton, Elliott Whitehead and George Williams (all Canberra Raiders), Tom Burgess (South Sydney), James Graham (St George Illawarra Dragons) and Kallum Watkins (Gold Coast).

England Head Coach Shaun Wane said: “It’s too early to be selecting Ashes squads – a lot can happen between now and the end of the season – but I’ve invited a group of players who are uppermost in my thoughts right now. I want to tell them that face-to-face and share with them my plans for the rest of the year.

“There are some very talented players, both in Super League and the NRL, and I’ll be monitoring their progress, week in, week out. I’m very excited about the prospect of working with them and the players who most impress will be the ones selected for the Ashes series.

“I realise that there are some notable exceptions at this stage, and I would say to those players is that this isn’t the squad, the door is never closed and outstanding form will be rewarded.”

Knights coach Paul Anderson added: “I’m very excited to be part of a new era for England Rugby League and eager to help Shaun achieve the success that players and fans alike are desperate for.

"England Knights is an important part of the process and this is an opportunity for potential squad members to hear our plans first hand and understand how they can be a part of them.”

Senior England players: J Charnley, D Clark, C Hill, M Cooper, J Hughes, B Currie, J Philbin, S Ratchford (all Warrington), N Evalds, D Sarginson (both Salford), L Farrell, O Gildart, Z Hardaker, D Manfredi (all Wigan), L Gale, H Newman (both Leeds), J Griffin, J Jones, S Taylor (all Hull FC), T Johnstone, R Lyne (both Wakefield), J Lomax, T Makinson, M Percival, J Roby, L Thompson, A Walmsley (all St Helens), J McGillvary (Huddersfield), P McShane, L Watts (both Castleford), S Tomkins (Catalans).

England Knights: M Ashton, T King, D Walker (Warrington), J Ashworth, M Lees, A Smith, J Welsby (all St Helens), J Bibby, E Havard, L Marshall, O Partington, S Powell, H Smith, M Smithies (all Wigan), R Butler (London Broncos), T Davies, M Whitley (both Catalans), M English, D McIntosh, A O'Brien, Jake Wardle, O Wilson (all Huddersfield), G Lawler, G Minikin (Hull KR), K Leeming, M Oledzki, C Smith, J Walker (all Leeds), M McMeeken, D Richardson, J Trueman (Castleford), M Matongo (Hull FC).