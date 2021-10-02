Yates' view: Walmsley led from the front in semi-final romp

On-song prop forward Alex Walmsley was in irresistible form

The on-song prop forward was in irresistible form, particularly in the first half, when his marauding runs terrorised the overworked Loiners' defence and the biggest surprise at the interval was that the hosts only led 14-4.

It was a scant reward for their total dominance because, in all honesty, the Rhinos never remotely looked like turning the tables on a side hell-bent on reaching their third successive final.

Neither was it a one-man show, despite Walmsley's stunning display, but he set an example which his team-mates followed to the letter.

It wasn't an epic semi-final as many in the 11,688-strong crowd had expected but that was simply due to Saints' all-round superiority.

Hard-to-please head coach Kristian Woolf was delighted by his team's 80 minute destruction of the West Yorkshire outfit. but insisted: ''We can still play better.''

Let's hope it happens at the Theatre of Dreams!

*Two St Helens players, Morgan Knowles and Sione Mata'utia, will anxiously be awaiting the verdict of Monday's RL Disciplinary Committee.

Both were sin-binned in Friday's semi-final victory over Leeds.

*SAINTS have been allocated the Stretford end of Old Trafford for Saturday's Grand Final against the Catalans Dragons, kick-off 6pm.