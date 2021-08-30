Yates' view: Two crucial games that may decide top spot

Regan Grace looking forward to the big games

Defending champions St Helens and neighbours Warrington Wolves - second and third respectively in the table - lock horns at the Halliwell-Jones Stadium tonight (Monday) and then on Saturday Kristian Woolf's boys face table-toppers Catalans Dragons in the Magic Weekend at Newcastle United's St James' Park.

Flying winger Regan Grace summed up the players feelings when he insisted: ''They are both big games but we will be taking one at a time as usual and looking no further ahead.''

The Welsh wizard, who has crossed the whitewash 18 times this season, said: ''I love playing in front of a large crowd and the atmosphere it generates and hopefully we can pick up the points.''

He also admitted he had suffered one or two niggling injuries and illness recently but insisted: ''I am now firing on all cylinders and ready to go.''

Team-mate Matty Lees,who has been unlucky with injuries, is desperate to get more games under his belt before the end of the season.

He said :''I have had a tough year but it would be great if I could be part of a squad which picks up the League Leaders' Shield and then the Grand Final trophy to add to our Wembley triumph.''

Head coach Kristian Woolf added: ''Like us, I'm sure Warrington will be fired-up for Monday's clash and looking forward to it but first we must scrub ourselves up and be mentally and physically prepared following a short turnaround and on a positive note Warrington will be in the same boat.''

Saints will also come-face-to-face with half back George Williams for the first time since he headed for the NRL from Wigan and then recently returned home to join the Wolves.

Woolf said: ''George is a class player and his running game and ability to come up with things when they are on the line is there for all to see and he will add another dimension to Warrington's play.''

The champions, who lost 6-2 to their neighbours earlier in the campaign at the Totally Wicked Stadium, will have a plan up their sleeve to nullify any threat but expect a feisty contest which could go one way or the other."