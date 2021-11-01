Yates' view: St Helens club in safe hands under Eamonn

Eamonn McManus

How long it will last is anyone's guess, but the go-ahead chairman says 'enjoy it while you can.'

Since the sport switched to summer rugby, no club has reeled off four successive Grand Final victories and this will be an extra motivation to defending champion Saints in 2022.

Naturally, Mr McManus will be hoping they go one better next year by retaining the Challenge Cup, claiming the League Leaders' Shield and emerging triumphant in the Old Trafford showpiece.

St Helens have recruited well ahead of Super League 27 and while some experienced and talented players have left the club, the gaps have been plugged by astute signings.

Club owner Mr McManus hinted that it was the end of recruitment as far as senior players were concerned but felt there were plenty of youngsters coming through the system to follow in the footsteps of Jack Welsby and Lewis Dodd, who he described as 'potential world class players.'

It was also interesting to hear his comments on the future of veteran skipper James Roby who has already announced 2022 will be his last campaign in the famous Red Vee jersey. Or will it?

It depends how you interpret the thoughts of the Saints' owner who says: ''Life without Robes is unimaginable and at this moment in time he is set to retire and I expect him to do so.''

The key words are 'at this moment in time' but I guess if he still feels as fresh as a daisy, it could lead to a change of mind at least for another year.