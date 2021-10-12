Yates' view: Sour grapes from the Catalans supremo

Referee Liam Moore in discussion with Jonny Lomax and James Maloney during the Grand Final. Picture: SWPix

But sour grapes would be the only words to use when reacting to the comments made by Catalans Dragons supremo Bernard Guasch in the aftermath of the French club's 12-10 defeat to St Helens in the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday.

He seemed to blame all and sundry but his own players, insisting that the match officials played a part in their defeat by making a number of wrong on-field decisions at key moments and he would object to any English referee taking charge of future finals involving his own club.

To say the man in the middle and his touch judges influenced the result is balderdash.

Yes, they were on the wrong end of one or two debatable calls, but so were Saints and I'd suggest Mr Guasch would have been better saying nothing derogatory to the press.