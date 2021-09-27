Yates' view: Roses cracker expected with Grand Final place the prize

Jack Welsby touches down for a try in the league win over Leeds Rhinos at the Totally Wicked stadium earlier this month. Picture: SWPix

The Loiners defied the odds to KO five-times winners Wigan Warriors in last week's clash at the DW Stadium and coming into their best form of the season at the right time feel they are capable of claiming the scalp of another big gun.

But St Helens, who have won their last two meetings against the West Yorkshire outfit at the Totally Wicked this year - a 40-6 Super League triumph a few weeks ago and a 26-18 Challenge Cup third round victory in April - have been forewarned what lies ahead by the manner in which the eight-times winners of the Grand Final trophy nilled the Warriors in front of their own fans last week. and will be totally focused on what challenges lie ahead.

Leeds no doubt will draw on the fact that Kristian Woolf's boys have lost twice at home in 2021 - and are not unbeatable at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Saints, however, will have noted the upsurge in Leeds' form of late and will prepare in the usual professional manner.

It's a tough ask to select a winner but I believe it will be a closer call than their last two Roses battles.

The result may hinge on a stroke of luck, or a piece of pure magic, but one thing is certain - the fans who pack into the stadium will be expecting a cracker to unfold under their eyes.