Yates' view: RL leaders must strike while the iron is hot!

The Channel 4 team at Headingley on Saturday. Picture: SWPix

Thanks to increased coverage of the sport now Channel 4 have come on board to join Sky and the BBC, it's a golden chance not only to spread the game nation-wide but at the same time act as a springboard to attract more youngsters to play the code at a competitive level and I'm talking about the women's game as well.

The fact that Channel 4 have joined their TV rivals is a growing indication of the progress the sport is now making at the top level and with the World Cup due to take place in the UK towards the end of this year, it will hopefully put the icing on the cake of what, with the right kind of publicity, could lead to Rugby League being recognised as a national sport and not something which is played only north of the Watford Gap in front of cloth-capped fans.

I'm also told that the 'debut' of the terrestrial channel, which featured the Super League clash between Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves on Saturday lunch-time, has already received a massive and positive country-wide response much to the delight of the broadcasters, the bosses at RL headquarters and the supporters of the sport in general.

The clubs, too, have dangled a carrot in front of would-be fans and viewers by their players' eye-catching performances in the first three televised Betfred Super League fixtures of the 2022 campaign - Saints v Catalans Dragons, Hull KR v Wigan Warriors and the aforementioned Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves encounter.

It was all compulsive viewing - whether you were there or watched it on the goggle box - and a far cry from the days when I started covering the sport some 40 years ago and played on grounds which had passed their sell by date and surfaces looking more like a mud bath.

The birth of Super League in 1996 revolutised the sport to some extent but country-wide it has never been able to fully establish itself as a genuine rival to Rugby Union, both at club and international level, and I cannot understand why after switching TV channels following the pulsating Leeds-Wolves cross-Pennines clash and watching the Six Nations meeting between Wales and Scotland .

It may put Rugby League in the shade as far as international attendance figures are concerned but from an entertainment and excitement viewpoint, it is decidedly second best to the 13--a-side code.

My message, therefore, to the powers-that-be is to strike now while the iron is hot!

SPARE a little sympathy for two St Helens players, who switched their allegiance ahead of the 2022 Betfred Super League season, and will no doubt want to erase the memories of debut day as quickly as possible.

James Bentley left Saints for home-town club Leeds Rhinos and was sent off after only 16 minutes of the defeat against Warrington on Saturday, while 24 hours earlier Lachlan Coote, who had hardly put a foot wrong during his trophy-filled time at the Totally Wicked Stadium, looked a lost soul in the Hull KR side beaten at home by Wigan Warriors.