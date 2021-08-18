Yates' view: Nothing like a derby to stir the passions

The Saints v Wigan clash earlier this season at the Totally Wicked stadium. Picture: SWPix

That will be Saints' goal as they come face-to-face with fellow title challengers Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium on Friday. and a golden opportunity to get the shock 20-10 setback against Castleford Tigers on Thursday out of their system.

It was a bitter pill to swallow but the result is now consigned to the sporting history books and focus will be firmly fixed on completing a league double over the auld enemy.

A fair percentage of St Helens fans will not care two hoots about the Cas defeat if Kristian Woolf's side overturn their old foes but with both being beaten ahead of derby day - something which doesn't happen too often - it's difficult to pick a winner on this occasion.

* GLANCING through the attendance figures from round 19 of the Betfred Super League gates appear to be on a downward spiral with only league leaders Catalans Dragons and second-placed St Helens topping the 7,000 mark.

Once clubs had been given the green light to allow unrestricted access to stadiums a couple of weeks ago, I expected RL-starved supporters to be almost knocking down the stadium gates to gain entry.

But perusing the crowd statistics from round 19, only leaders Catalans Dragons and second in the table Saints topped the 7,000 mark and that must be a worrying trend for those who run the sport.

Covid-19 has been the main reason behind the problem, leading to many people without a weekly pay packet to call on and now that they can return to grounds some simply haven't got the money to shell out to see their favourites in action live until, fingers crossed, they are on an even keel from a financial point of view.

It's also slap bang in the middle of the holiday season and even though many people seem to have ruled out a vacation this year for obvious reasons, it will still have a bearing on how many fans flock through the turnstiles at sporting events, including Rugby League.

Clubs, too, have been hit hard due to the inability to open their hospitality rooms etc until recently and when St Helens - one of the giants of the sport - admitted a month or so ago that they couldn't match Hull KR's offer on the table for full back Lachlan Coote it showed how difficult it is to run a sporting organisation in the current climate.

* ACCORDING to media reports, former Saints half back Danny Richardson was involved in a spat with a home fan during Thursday's Betfred Super League clash at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Fortunately, it didn't have any kind of racial undertones, otherwise it would have been turned into a big issue.

But was Richardson - a member of the Super League Dream Team in 2018 along with six of his ex-St Helens team-mates at the time - right to engage in an exchange of words?

No doubt he wanted to turn over his former club after unexpectedly being allowed to leave for Cas when he appeared to be on the brink of a long and trophy-winning career at the Totally Wicked Stadium, but only he knows whether or not, on reflection, he was right or wrong for making any comments whatsoever.