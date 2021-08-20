Yates' view: 'Mr Modesty' James Roby the model of consistency

James Roby is congratulated by teammates Sean Long and Paul Wellens after scoring the opening try during the Carnegie Challenge Cup Final between Saints and Catalans Dragons at Wembley in 2007

Like dyed-in-the-wool fans, I have marvelled at the contribution he has made to the seemingly never-ending trophy triumphs of his hometown since making his debut against Widnes Vikings in March 2004 as an 18-year old.

The Great Britain and England international hooker has also just signed a one-year extension to his current contract which, reading between the lines, may be his last with a club he has served diligently both as a boy and man.

But if he does hang up his boots at the end of the 2022 season, he will leave behind a legacy for other players to follow.

James Roby with Jack Welsby after last season's Grand Final win. Picture: SWPix

Neither will this be easy as Roby himself discovered when trying to wrestle the no.9 shirt from the legendary Keiron Cunningham early in his career and his backside will have been sore by the 138 times he was forced to sit on the substitutes' bench!

He had to bide his time and show a great deal of patience but when his big chance came he grabbed it with both hands and has never looked back.

Consistency has been the hallmark of his success and I cannot recall him ever having 'a stinker' in more than 480 appearances.

No wonder he has been dubbed as 'Mr Consistency' by the media due to the high standards he sets and in my eyes can also be described as 'Mr Modesty.'

James Roby is tackled by Glenn Stewart and Petero Civoniceva of the Kangaroos during the 2008 Rugby League World Cup

Not a player who blows his own trumpet off the park and feels actions on the field speak louder than words.

The hooker, who has won virtually ever honour available to an RL player, also resisted the lure of the NRL where he could have made mega bucks - and Saints are eternally grateful he did.

Roby emerged from the Saints' Academy to become one of the all-time great players and his rise to the top resulted in him representing Great Britain before his 21st birthday.

The 2007 season saw ‘Robes’ named Man of Steel. His statistics from that year provide chilling reading for opposition teams. He was the top man for forward progression notching up over 3,300 metres over the season.

He was also high in the charts of tacklers, making an average of 26 tackles per match. He also made an impressive 80 busts and offloaded to colleagues 43 times.

Amazing indicators, but when you consider that he was only on the pitch for half the match then the mind boggles. That season also saw James become the first try scorer at the new Wembley Stadium as he stepped, broke tackles and powered his way over the Catalans try-line beating five defenders in the process.

The 2008 season saw an acceleration in his try-scoring exploits as he notched an impressive 15 tries over the season. By the end of the 2009 James was closing in on 50 tries for the club.

At the same time, his international career continued at a pace with his inclusion in the England team which participated in the 2008 World Cup in Australia.

The 2009 and 2010 seasons proved to be a roller coaster time for the Saints. The ride, however, ultimately ended in disappointment, despite a 2010 Challenge Cup semi-final final and a fifth successive Grand Final.

Nevertheless, the players responded magnificently by reaching an 11th consecutive Challenge Cup semi-final and a record-breaking sixth successive Grand Final.

However, a sour taste of disappointment featured as the Saints lost to Wigan in the Challenge Cup and Leeds came back strongly in the last 20 minutes of the Grand Final to dampen the spirits. The season was marked as arguably the best- ever for Roby in the red vee.

With Cunningham calling time on his career, Roby began to start at hooker and invariably full 80 minutes followed.

His statistics with this amount of game time were something from science fiction as he topped the charts in several aspects of the game. He was short-listed for Man of Steel and only narrowly missed out on his 2007 accolade. Again he was the automatic choice as England hooker for the Four nations Tournament at the end of the season.

His 2013 season was disrupted by injury. He had recovered by the end of the season to help Saints progress to the Grand Final, but to no avail. His fitness ensured his automatic selection for England in the 2013 World Cup.

2014 saw James complete another stupendous campaign with the added bonus of a Grand Final win over Wigan and an extension to his impressive collection of honours. Over the next few seasons he continued to demonstrate that he was the most consistent high performing player in the competition.

His selfless efforts were rewarded in 2018 when he was appointed team captain. That season proved to be a sensational one for the club when the side produced some scintillating rugby to capture the League Leaders' Shield.

Twelve months later came further success as the Saints won the League Leaders' Shield at a canter and James skippered the team to success in the Grand Final against Salford at a packed Old Trafford.

His off-season groin surgery topped with the six-tackle restart rule has s rejuvenated him.

Clearly age is just a number as Roby surpassed 500 career games in August 2020. He went on to lead Saints to back-to-back Super League Grand Final wins after the dramatic victory over Wigan in Hull.

He captained Saints and scored a crucial try in the recent Challenge Cup Final win over Castleford at Wembley and will hope to lead Saints to a third Super League Winners ring in as many years as his 18th season as a first team player draws to a close.