Yates' view: Memories of 2005 show anything can happen in a cup semi-final

Motu Tony of Hull celebrates his try during the Powergen Challenge Cup semi-final win over St.Helens at the Galpharm Stadium in 2005

Coach Kristian Woolf's side laid down a marker by defeating Hull 34-16 last Friday in a Super League encounter at the Totally Wicked Stadium.and are the bookies' 11/8 favourites to lift the trophy for the 13th time.

It was the same 16 years ago when a star-studded St Helens side,which included several all-time club greats, and the dominant force at the time left Huddersfield's Galpharm Stadium, as it was known then, on the receiving end of a shock 34-8 drubbing, leaving coach Daniel Anderson admitting:''Hull were the better team on the day.''

It could happen again at Leigh Sports Village this weekend if - and it's a big if - Saints produce a below-par performance.

But I can't see them being lulled into a false sense of security despite cruising to a comfortable 34-16 victory over Brett Hodgson's outfit a few days ago.

Teams from 2005 - Hull: Briscoe, Barnett, Yeaman, Whiting, Raynor, Horne (R), Brough, Dowes, Swain, Carvell, McMenemy, Kearney, Cooke. Subs: King, Horne (G), Tony, Thackery.

Saints: Wellens, Albert, Lyon, Talau, Gardner, Hooper, Long, Fozzard, Cunningham, Anderson (P), Anderson (V), Gilmour, Sculthorpe. Subs: Wilkin, Graham, Roby, Fa'asavala.