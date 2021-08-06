Yates' view: Many questions still to be answered about World Cup postponement

The World Cup has been postponed until 2022

Even the politicians and medical experts can't agree what the future holds - changing rules and regulations at the drop of a hat and keeping their fingers crossed that the pandemic will subside.

The mind boggles when trying to work out what the postponement will mean to the World Cup organisers in terms of lost finance through having had to pay out for such things as pre-tournament advertising, which is not exactly cheap, and now can best be described as money down the drain.

It also leads me to ask: How long will it take to reimburse fans who have already purchased tickets and how many people from foreign countries have booked and paid for their flights?

There must be a 1,000 and one other questions which still remain unanswered at this moment in time and while I don't expect it to happen, I would send the bill for any loss of income to the Australian and New Zealand rugby authorities and tell them: ''Pay it.''

OK, I can understand the fears put forward by the Aussies and the Kiwis for pulling out of the competition but the Euros and the Wimbledon tennis championship went ahead with hardly a glitch and I didn't see any literature in the press that the events had led to a massive surge in Covid-19 cases.

*SPARE a thought for our two local senior non-league soccer clubs this weekend.

I don't think what the townsfolk describe as the 'El Classico' (a St Helens Town-Pilkington derby in the first division of the NWCL) will attract as many fans as some would have imagined a few months ago simply by the fact that a couple of miles down the road from Ruskin Drive, Saints will be playing a crucial Betfred Super League top of the table clash with leaders the Catalans Dragons.which is also being screened live by Sky.

No one is to blame for the clash of fixtures, only the pandemic, and it's just a stroke of bad luck as far as the two football clubs are concerned. The only difference is the Saints' game kicks-off at 2.30pm and the local derby half an hour later.

Financially, it will have little impact on the town's RL giants - but you can't say the same about Town's home fixture.

As someone who takes more than a passing interest in non-league soccer (my late uncle was instrumental in launching the 2003 FA Trophy winners Burscough at the end of the Second World War) and I know what a little extra cash can do for clubs at this level if they are to survive, or go to the wall.