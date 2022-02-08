Yates' view: Do Saints have right ingredients again in the Super League pressure pot?

New signing Curtis Sironen. Picture: SWPix

Neither is it any different in the highly competitive sporting world, particularly in the cut-and-thrust of Rugby League, where players put their bodies on the line week-in and week-out.

Saints go into the new season chasing a record-breaking fourth league title on the bounce and the retention of the Challenge Cup, as well as the League Leaders' Shield.

They are already favourites to land all three and that alone can only lead to extra expectations among a demanding fan base.

But will they be able to cope with the pressure this time around?

It's not proved a big problem over the last three years, reflected by Grand Final victories over the Catalans Dragons (2021), Wigan Warriors (2020) and Salford Red Devils (2019).

At the same time the defending champions haver lost some established players in top goalkicker Lachlan Coote, Kevin Naiqama, James Bentley and Theo Fages but whether the likes of Joey Lussick, Will Hopoate, Curtis Sironen and James Bell will turn out to be more than adequate replacements will become clear shortly.

The younger players, such as Jack Welsby and Lewis Dodd, will also be hoping to build on the progress made last season and help Saints remain top of the tree.

It won't be a straight-forward task as most clubs have made significant signings but consistency will be key to any success - and St Helens have shown plenty of this during the last few years.

TURNING to the round ball sport, I hope a few Saints' fans will help to swell the attendance at Saturday's derby game between Pilkington and St Helens Town in the NWCL first division.